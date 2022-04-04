ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.62. Approximately 941,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 83,487,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.