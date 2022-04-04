Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.31

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 175900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.04 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.86.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

