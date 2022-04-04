Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,665 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,665 ($21.81) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 47.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.30) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.83) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.61) target price on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($21.68) target price on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.64 ($22.30).

LON:PRU traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,129.50 ($14.80). The stock had a trading volume of 4,725,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,260,035. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 976 ($12.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.94). The company has a market capitalization of £31.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,144.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,298.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77.

In related news, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.94) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,360.86).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

