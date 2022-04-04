Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,665

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,210.75.
NYSE PUK traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.
About Prudential (Get Rating)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
