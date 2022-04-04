Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,665

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,719 ($22.54) to GBX 1,665 ($21.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.51) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.33) to GBX 1,590 ($20.85) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,210.75.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE PUK traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $35.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential (Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.