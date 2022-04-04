PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PTCT traded up $1.58 on Monday, hitting $43.03. 4,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,679. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.89. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,013. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,908,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,515,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,473,000 after buying an additional 315,825 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 299,114 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

