Public Index Network Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $388.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.41 or 0.07553632 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,536.40 or 0.99630401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

