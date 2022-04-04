PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 2,555 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $70,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 30,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $649,800.00.

PUBM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 723,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

