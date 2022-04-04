PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 475 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $28,072.88.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.96. 723,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $62.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PubMatic by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
