Pure Multi-Family REIT (TSE:RUF.UN) Shares Up 0.3%

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (TSE:RUF.UN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.10 and last traded at C$10.10. 57,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 200,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.10. The firm has a market cap of C$784.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13.

Pure Multi-Family REIT Company Profile

Pure Multi-Family is a Canadian based, publicly traded vehicle which offers investors exclusive exposure to attractive, institutional quality U.S. multi-family real estate assets.

