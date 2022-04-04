Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

CNCE opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.28). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,425 shares of company stock worth $109,692 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

