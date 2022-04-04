Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Icosavax in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

ICVX stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $171,011,000. NanoDimension Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,920,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $56,888,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter valued at about $54,824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icosavax by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

