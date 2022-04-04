Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for State Street in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in State Street by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after acquiring an additional 455,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in State Street by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

