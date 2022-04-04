Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Carlyle Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

CG stock opened at $49.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $60.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 77,210 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,426,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,986,000 after buying an additional 229,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.