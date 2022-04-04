Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Decreased by Cormark (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.31). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AC. Cowen cut their target price on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.80.

Shares of AC opened at C$24.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.17.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total value of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602 over the last ninety days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

