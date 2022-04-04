Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Arhaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

