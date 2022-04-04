Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

ARHS opened at $8.54 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

