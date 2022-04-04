Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Increased by Analyst

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axcella Health in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AXLA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

AXLA stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,999.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

