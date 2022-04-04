Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.90 on Monday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

