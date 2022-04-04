Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

NYSE EQT opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $36.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

