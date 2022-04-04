Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) Decreased by Analyst

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icosavax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). William Blair also issued estimates for Icosavax’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of Icosavax stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Icosavax has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.25.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Icosavax during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

