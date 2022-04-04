Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Decreased by Analyst

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LianBio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LianBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.19.

Shares of LIAN opened at $3.73 on Monday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

