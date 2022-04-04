Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pyxis Oncology Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). William Blair also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

