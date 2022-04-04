Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Truist Financial also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVLP opened at $1.72 on Monday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

