Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $29.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.80 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.94.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $547.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $474.20 and a one year high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,566,394. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,411,000 after purchasing an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

