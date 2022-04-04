Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

Cintas stock opened at $423.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $386.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

