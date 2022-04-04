Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

FIVE opened at $162.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 1 year low of $143.44 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,651,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Five Below by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

