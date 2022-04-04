Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Raised by SVB Leerink

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phreesia in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

PHR stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.