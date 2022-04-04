Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $80.73 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $107,243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 801,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,434 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 302,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

