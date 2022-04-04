Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agile Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 21,294,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,560 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 571.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,161,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,000,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 213,948 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

