Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Lowered by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.23.

MCO opened at $340.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.56. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $299.68 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $3,045,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

