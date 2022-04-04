Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.67 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,275,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 75,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

