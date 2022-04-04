Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.