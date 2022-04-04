Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Assurant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIZ. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Assurant stock opened at $185.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a twelve month low of $141.78 and a twelve month high of $185.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

