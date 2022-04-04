Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $76.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 858,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after purchasing an additional 174,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.