Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

MKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

MKC opened at $101.92 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 123,452 shares in the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

