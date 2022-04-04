Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

