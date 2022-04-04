Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Qualys by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $140.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $145.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.12.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

