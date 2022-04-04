Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $132.32 or 0.00292368 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $36.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004566 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000580 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $716.24 or 0.01582521 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002875 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.