Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.35 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $21.35 million and $55,874.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,780.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.55 or 0.07521814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.91 or 0.00270655 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.64 or 0.00816145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00100722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012946 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00466873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00368826 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,132,786 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

