Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $113,618.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 10% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,979,590 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

