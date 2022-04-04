Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

