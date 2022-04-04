QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating) were up 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23). Approximately 585,269 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 203,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.21. The firm has a market cap of £21.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.02.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2021, it operated through 61 standalone stores and 119 concessions in the United Kingdom; 5 standalone stores and 15 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; three standalone stores in Spain; 76 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

