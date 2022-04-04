Quiztok (QTCON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.20 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $30.88 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Quiztok

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,668,408 coins. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

