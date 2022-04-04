Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 342,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,799,513 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $4.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRTEA. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

