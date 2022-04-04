Raiden Network Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.12 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $10.12 million and approximately $72,645.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00012544 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.75 or 0.00246451 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000098 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

