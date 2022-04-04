Rajeev K. Goel Sells 5,984 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PUBM traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $27.96. 723,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 2,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
