Rajeev K. Goel Sells 5,984 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $165,996.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PUBM traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $27.96. 723,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 2,387.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

