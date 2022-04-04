Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on RANJY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Randstad from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Randstad from €59.00 ($64.84) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($70.33) to €69.00 ($75.82) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY opened at $29.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Randstad has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $40.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 40.33%.

About Randstad (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.