Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,090.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,090 ($27.38) and last traded at GBX 2,090 ($27.38), with a volume of 78989 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,045 ($26.79).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.06) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,595 ($33.99) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($28.43) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.47) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,270 ($29.74).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,755.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,888.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $27.00. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

