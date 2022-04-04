Raydium (RAY) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $329.23 million and approximately $43.86 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $3.45 or 0.00007407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00049452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.17 or 0.07526057 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,597.24 or 0.99964882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00047251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,358,883 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

