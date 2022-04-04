Raymond James Reiterates C$23.00 Price Target for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:ORGet Rating) has been assigned a C$23.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.05.

OR traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.99. 208,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

